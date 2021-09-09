See Where Your Drive Can Take You

×

AutoZone is committed to being an equal opportunity employer. We offer opportunities to all job seekers including those individuals with disabilities. If you require a reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or to apply for a position with AutoZone, please contact us by sending an email to: az.recruiting@autozone.com

This email box is monitored by Human Resources and is designed to assist job seekers requiring reasonable accommodation in the job search or application process due to a disability. We appreciate your patience as a response may take up to four business days.

Please include the following information in your email:

• The specific accommodation requested to complete the search or application process

• The job title and location for which you are searching or would like to apply

Please be aware that any emails sent for requests not related to a disability (such as application status, etc.) will not receive a response.

Thank you,

AutoZone Human Resources

Customer Satisfaction