See Where Your Drive Can Take You

AutoZone’s Internship Program is designed to give students a challenging, hands-on experience in a wide variety of professional interests for the corporate retail industry.

AutoZone proudly hires thousands of service members and veterans each year! With operations in all fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Brazil, we encourage you to visit our Careers page and apply to be a part of our industry-leading team!

Competitive
Benefits Packages

Medical, Dental, Vision & Prescription Drug Plans

Supplemental
Insurance Plans

Life, Disability, Aflac

Financial Wellness
Programs

401k, Stock Purchase, HSA, Tuition Reimbursement

AutoZone Store
Discounts

Corporate Perks
& Discounts

Matching Gift Program

† Your eligibility for specific benefits may vary by location.
* For details on the Benefits Program for AutoZone Mexico click here.

9am - 4pm
2010 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402
Looking for Sales, Drivers and Shift Managers.

